The Centre finally accepted the Bihar Government’s plea of transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the Central Bureau of Investigations. A day after, CBI said that it is in the process of registering a case and is also in touch with the Bihar Police. A copy of the FIR will be uploaded on their website soon.

According to the latest developments, CBI has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the Sushanth Singh Rajput death case.

According to some CBI sources, the SSR’s death case has been given to the agency’s elite special investigation team. This team has been probing fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya and the AgustaWestland chopper deal.

It is the first time that CBI has officially released a statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, according to the reports.

Bihar cops have returned to Patna from Mumbai, the reports added. The team was sent to Mumbai for the investigation after Sushant’s 77-year-old father, Krishna Kishore Singh, filed an FIR in Patna.

Yesterday, dismissing the arguments by Maharashtra Government against the CBI investigation, the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI. The step one of the case will be the accumulation of all the case files, diaries as well as statements that Bihar Police has recorded.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM, recommended a CBI investigation on Tuesday at the request of the late actor’s father, KK Singh. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Union of India in the case, had said that the Bihar Government’s plea was accepted by the Centre and investigation of the SSR’s death case was transferred to the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Since the actor’s death, the Mumbai police have been investigating the case keeping in mind various angles.

