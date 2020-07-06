Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrived today at the Bandra Police Station to record his statement on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The director approached police station along with his legal team.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reached the Bandra Police Station today to record his statement in reference to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput . The director, along with his legal staff, entered the police station. Mr Bhansali had given film roles to Sushant Singh Rajput, according to news agency PTI, but they could not work together due to problems in date availibility.

On 14 June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was reported dead at his residence in Bandra. The police have claimed it was suicide. The demise shook up the entertainment industry and contributed to a massive influx of celebrities’ infighting and rebuttals.

The Maharashtra government has ordered an investigation into the accusations that perhaps the celebrity was distressed over missing out on movie contracts owing to the elite inner circle and nepotism in Bollywood, in addition to the alleged psychological depression.

Police have recorded statements of around 28 people so far, including Sanjana Sanghi, who plays the love interest in his last movie “Dil Bechara,” which is to be released soon.

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant Singh Rajput ‘s close associate, has already recorded his statement relating to the incident. Among those whose posts drew emphasis to the actor’s instability was filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. He claimed in his tweet that he knew the pain that Sushant was going through and he wished he had been there for him in the difficult times.

Read his full tweet here:

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his debut with the widely praised 2013 movie “Kai Po Che,” had acted in two Yash Raj films-” Shuddh Desi Love “and” Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! His third movie, “Paani”, which was to be directed by Shekhar Kapur, was nixed as the media company supposedly backed out, news agency PTI claimed.

