Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode on Sunday, leaving scores of fans, celebrities and his admirers in utter shock. Even though no one has been able to come in terms with his untimely death, his funeral has been performed in Mumbai today. His family members, including his father, flew down from Bihar to Mumbai earlier in the day. Among the film fraternity, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife reached the crematorium to bid the superstar a final goodbye.
Sushant Singh Rajput had an inspiring journey in films. Hailing from Bihar, the actor made his mark in the Indian film industry with his hard work and talent. He made his acting debut with TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, after which he went on to become the lead actor of Pavitra Rishta.
The actor made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che after which there was no looking back for him. The actor went on to star in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive. His upcoming film is the Hindi adaptation of the Fault In Our Stars titled Dil Bechara, in which he will be seen alongside debutant Sanjana Sanghi. Sanjana Sanghi bid Sushant Singh a tearful goodbye on Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. – our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to FINALLY see our film – my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together. In the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you’d talk about how being and becoming Manny made you happy, and that being anybody but yourself made you happy. I was too ill equipped to understand the depth of what you meant. Amidst your journey, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
Here are other actors who condoled the death of Sushant Singh Rajput:
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020
U will be missed … #RIPSushant
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2020
Social media is flooded with condolences pouring in from politicians, film stars and the sports fraternity. Condoling the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a bright young actor gone too soon. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind himself of several memorable performances. He also extended his condolences to the grieving family.
Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020