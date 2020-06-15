Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. The actor died of suicide on Sunday at his residence in Bandra.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode on Sunday, leaving scores of fans, celebrities and his admirers in utter shock. Even though no one has been able to come in terms with his untimely death, his funeral has been performed in Mumbai today. His family members, including his father, flew down from Bihar to Mumbai earlier in the day. Among the film fraternity, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife reached the crematorium to bid the superstar a final goodbye.

Sushant Singh Rajput had an inspiring journey in films. Hailing from Bihar, the actor made his mark in the Indian film industry with his hard work and talent. He made his acting debut with TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, after which he went on to become the lead actor of Pavitra Rishta.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che after which there was no looking back for him. The actor went on to star in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive. His upcoming film is the Hindi adaptation of the Fault In Our Stars titled Dil Bechara, in which he will be seen alongside debutant Sanjana Sanghi. Sanjana Sanghi bid Sushant Singh a tearful goodbye on Sunday.

Here are other actors who condoled the death of Sushant Singh Rajput:

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

U will be missed … #RIPSushant — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2020

Social media is flooded with condolences pouring in from politicians, film stars and the sports fraternity. Condoling the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a bright young actor gone too soon. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind himself of several memorable performances. He also extended his condolences to the grieving family.

Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

