Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram photos: Kedarnath actor deleted all his posts from his Instagram profile. The custodian of 7.8 million followers has emptied all his photos/videos from the profile and fans are wondering why? Everyone is in a state of shock after Sushant deleted his posts because it is a very big decision for an actor. The reason behind his sudden step is still unacknowledged.

Netizens are flooding the whole social media imposing question upon such a drastic step taken by the actor. Sushant is a very talented actor who proved his versatility through his acting skills. Films like Kedarnath, Sonchiraiya, M.S Dhoni( The Untold story) proves that he can adapt any role and give the best out of it. It seems Sushant is planning to surprise his fan’s with something new but fans can’t hold their patients to know the actual reason.

So @itsSSR has once again deleted all his Instagram posts 😔😔.. He is seriously doing some huge makeover in his approach 🙏🙏 #SushantSinghRajput #SonChiriya pic.twitter.com/dHaKyyfYYc — Filmalaya (@ajay36mittal) March 9, 2019

On the work front, Sushant will be soon coming up with his new movie Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi. The movie got its release date which is on November 29, 2019. Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan in a crucial role. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official photo of both the actors, in which both the starts seen standing against Eiffel Tower, Paris. Fan’s are waiting eagerly to watch the upcoming movie. It is to let you all know, that Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s 2012 book titled The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant will also be seen playing multiple roles in Chhichhore, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film is expected to release on August 30, 2019.

