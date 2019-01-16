Sushant Singh Rajput announced his next movie on the occasion of Army Day. The 32-year-old actor will play the role of a soldier in his upcoming movie titled Rifleman. The actor shared the teaser of the movie on his Twitter and Instagram account.

Sushant Singh Rajput announced his next movie on the occasion of Army Day. The 32-year-old actor will play the role of a soldier in his upcoming movie titled Rifleman. The actor shared the teaser of the movie on his Twitter and Instagram account. While posting the teaser of the movie he expressed his excitement about playing the role of a soldier and sharing the teaser on the occasion of army day. He further added the content written in the teaser as the caption of it. He tweeted, “An advancing enemy.

A border to protect. One Braveheart.#RIFLEMAN IN on the occasion of Army Day, excited to announce my next film.” The film will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Entertainment. The actor was last seen in Kedarnath which was a success at the box office and even critics gave a positive response to the film. Responding to the success of Kedarnath Sushant said that it is always good to see when the work of an actor gets appreciated because that is what encourages us to work more and better every day.

More details about the movie are yet to be disclosed. As of now, Sushant is busy with many other projects such as Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial drive, produced by Karan Johar. Sushant will share the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez for the first time in this movie. He will also be seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiraiya in which he will share the screen with Bhoomi Patekar, Manoj Bajpai and Ashutosh Rana.

The actor also has Kizie Aur Manny and Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichore in his kitty.

