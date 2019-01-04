The much-anticipated movie of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to release on 28th June. Revealing the same, the ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter. the film is a remake of an American movie Drive

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Drive’s release date has been announced. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the release date. In the post, he mentioned that the movie is slated to release on 28th June, 2019. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, alongside Sushant and Jacqueline, the film features Sapna Pabbi, Boman Irani and Pankaj Tripathi and Vikramjeet Virk in the lead roles.

This movie is an official remake of the popular 2011-released American film Drive. For the first time, Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to feature with Jacqueline Fernandez.

The release date of the movie has raised our expectations to watch the movie.

The release date has been finalised after a lot of time. The movie was scheduled to release in September 2018, later it was postponed. Now the make finally zeroed in on to June.

The Dharma and Fox Car franchise races to cinema halls on the 7th of September,2018!! #DRIVE starting @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by @Tarunmansukhani Buckle up and get set for the zooming ride!! @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/qUsxLC1m35 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2018

Sushant Singh in an interview to a leading daily he had said that Drive is a heist film. The movie is filled with unpredictability.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput marked his debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold story. The actor was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The movie is also starred by Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Abhishek Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala, the movie is made on the budget of Rs 35 crores.

