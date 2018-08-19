Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has set the internet on fire with his latest photo. Flaunting his six-pack abs, the actor is definitely raising temperatures on social media. After Raabta, Sushant will be seen in upcoming films like Kedarnath, Drive, Sonchiriya and Kizie Aur Manny.

From impressing the audience with his acting skills on the small screen in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta to rising to fame in the Bollywood industry with films like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput has climbed up the ladder with his sheer hard work and determination. As the actor gears up for his upcoming films like Drive, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Kizie Aur Manny, Sushant took to his official Instagram account to share his latest photo.

Dressed in black shorts styled with a black beanie and sunglasses, Sushant Singh Rajput looks too hot to handle. Clicked at a picturesque location, the actor is surely raising temperatures with his toned body and six packs. Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, Sushant gave an interesting caption to the caption and added self-musing.

In the photos and videos shared on his Instagram handle, Sushant revealed that he is training very hard for Ironman Triathlon. From sharing videos of him skipping on a balcony to doing clap pushups, Sushant is definitely a fitness freak.

Last seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon that tanked at the box office, Sushant is working hard for his upcoming projects like Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Kedarnath opposite Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, Sonchiriya opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kizie Aur Manny opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput’s photos and videos:

