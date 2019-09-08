After the commercial hit Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput has refused to work with Sara Ali Khan in a television commercial. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput has given no reason for refusing work with Sara Ali Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput refuses to work with Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan: Kedarnath, Simmba fame Sara Ali Khan who is just two movies old has made a name for herself in a very short span of time. From winning hearts of millions with her bubbly persona to becoming the youth fashionista Sara Ali Khan is surely one of the best debutants of the year. As rumours are doing rounds, it is being reportedly said that Sushant Singh Rajput has refused to work with co-star Sara Ali Khan. The actor has given no reason behind his decision but it obviously comes as a surprise.

Sara Ali started her career opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Their on-screen, as well as off-screen chemistry, has mostly been making rounds since some time and there were speculations that the duo were even dating, however, the couple never clarified these speculations. According to sources, Sushant Singh Rajput who was last seen in Chhichhore has refused to star in an electronic video advertisement with Sara Ali Khan. Apparently, Sushant Singh Rajput aka SSR, who is basking in the success of his last film Chhichhore is in no mood to mingle with ex-lover Sara Ali Khan, however, there is no denying the fact that the news does come out as a surprise after their movie Kedarnath.

There are speculations that the reason for Sushant Singh Rajput rejecting a tv Commerical with co-star is alleged girlfriend Rhea Kapoor. The duo is often spotted at dinner dates and brunches, giving proof to speculations of the couple- SSR and Rhea being committed. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is often spotted leaving with Kartik Aaryan, the duo even flew to Bangkok for Sara Ali’s birthday bash giving paparazzi and fans more hints to their personal life.

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan's dance videos from Kedarnath here:

The movie Kedarnath was a commercial hit at the box office and brought Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan fame. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has back to back movies lined up from Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal, to remake of Coolie No 1 with arun Dhavan, Sara Ali Khan is on a roll!

