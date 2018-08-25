Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is a voracious reader, on Saturday posted a picture of two books - one The DC Comics Encyclopedia and other Thomas Calculus - on his Instagram account. The 32-year-old actor has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh on Saturday posted a picture of two books – one The DC Comics Encyclopedia and other Thomas Calculus – on his Instagram account. The Bollywood star, who is a voracious reader, posted the picture, with an apparent reference to his confusion, which book he should read first. In the caption, he wrote that he remembers his very old persistent conflict. The actor had launched a book club over Twitter that runs with the handle @intoxillectual. Not very old, the Twitter account has gained book lovers in thousands.

Sushant Singh Rajput had also revamped his Instagram account by deleting all the pictures shared on the social media account. The 32-year-old actor has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

He entered the Bollywood with movie Kai Po Che after starting his career with TV shows. He was also part of award-winning TV show Pavitra Rishta. The actor has appeared in more than 10 Hindi films in his short career.

