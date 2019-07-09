New Bollywood couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's fairytale love story has been doing rounds on social media for a long time, here is the timeline of their love story!

Rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput dating Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty have been doing rounds since a long time now. Their alleged relationship is nothing but a fairytale since the entire timeline of their affair is way too cute and seems straight out of a book! Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty initially started dating in April this year and the rumours started doing rounds after they were snapped outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s house.

Later that month, they were often spotted on lunch and dinner dates which further made it more obvious that they are in a relationship. Although Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have known each other for years, it was in 2019 that they started dating.

Both Sushant and Rhea are often spotted at each other’s home and they keep commenting on each other’s social media posts giving out more hints. Their relationship almost became official after they went for a vacation to Ladakh in June and shared adorable photos from there.

Although both Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have denied the dating rumours their secret meetings and dates say it all! Recently, on Rhea Chakraborty’s 27th birthday in July, her photos from her birthday bash with Sushant had gone viral on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Sonchiriya and will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture Chhichhore. He will also be seen in Dil Bechara which is based on the famous novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. He is one of the most talented and versatile Bollywood actors.

