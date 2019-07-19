Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were snapped recently by paps. According to sources, it started from a friendship and now they have been dating for three months. The rumoured couple was spotted on the streets of Mumbai chilling with friends.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was recently spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on the streets of Mumbai. They were seen outside a popular eatery Bastian with a few friends. Although it was the first time they were caught chilling by the paps there are rumours that they have been dating for the past three months now.

In the pictures clicked by paps, Sushant and Rhea are dressed casually feeling comfortable around each other. Kedarnath actor was wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans and white shoes and Rhea was seen wearing a short white dress with denim boots looking stunning. She carried her dress with a neckpiece which according to rumours was gifted to her by Sushant on her birthday.

A few days back Rhea was spotted outside Sushan’t house and he was too seen outside her building. It seems that their friendship is turning into love and they are spending more time with each other.

On the work front, Sushant was last seen in Kedarnath alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Also, his next movie is slated to release in November this year titled Dil Bechara. Rhea was last seen in romantic comedy Jalebi and will be next seen in Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

