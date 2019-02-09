Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande have been one of the most famous television couples who broke everyone's heart when they set ways apart in the year 2016. The duo has not been seen together publically since then but the fans are eager to know whether they plan to share screen ever again. Well, here's the answer!

Who doesn’t know about Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s relationship? The duo had a long term relationship when they were working together for the television show Pavitra Rishta. After many years of dating, the couple broke up in the year 2016 and since then, they have never been seen together.

The media is wanting to capture them together but the ex-couple often tends to ignore each other at public gatherings. Sushant Singh Rajput entered Bollywood much before Ankita Lokhande and now he has become of the rising stars while Ankita has just debuted with the movie Manikarnika. The girl essayed the role of Jhalkari Bai and people had mixed feelings about it. After her look from the movie was revealed, ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput also commented on it and they called it even.

Now, the people were curious to know whether Sushant Singh Rajput is going to work again with Ankita Lokhande as she has stepped in the industry now. When Ankita Lokhande was asked the same question, she answered saying that as an actor, she has no choice but to work if the script is good. And on the other side, when it was asked to Sushant Singh Rajput, he said the same thing. The actor replied that he would never say no to good work for any reason or any person.

Well, if you are curious to know what Sushant commented on Ankita Lokhande’s look from Manikarnika, here’s the screenshot!

