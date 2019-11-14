Sushant Singh Rajput, who has recently done some of the finest films, like PK, Kedarnath, Kai Po Che is known to have been diagnosed with Dengue fever. Reports say that the actor has cancelled all plans and is now advised to take complete rest. Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen in the film Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose chemistry in the film Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan was lauded is reportedly suffering from dengue. The actor is said to have been diagnosed with dengue fever and doctors have advised him to take complete rest. According to reports in a leading Bollywood website, the actor has gone through medical tests and is now on medication. Sushant Singh has also canceled his scheduled trips abroad. As per reports, the actor was supposed to visit Abu Dhabi for an event, however, due to his ill health, he had to cancel everything. Sushant is having a very good time in Bollywood with his film like Chhichhore doing well at the Box office.

Sushant’s stint in Kedarnath has also been appreciated by his fans as well as critics. While on the commercial front of his career, his film Chhichhore grossed around Rs. 150 crores at the Box Office. Sushant was seen romancing actor Shraddha Kapoor in the film. The actor has earlier starred in Aamir Khan’s film PK, in which he played the love interest of actor Anushka Sharma. The film was a super hit and earned a whopping Rs. 854 crores at the Box Ofice.

Sushant Singh Rajput will next be seen with actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the upcoming film Drive. The film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani and also stars Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi in the action film. The film is being backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta. As per reports, the film is slated to release on June 28, 2019.

Also Read: Dabangg 3 song Hud Hud review: Salman Khan hits the right chord for the 3rd time, takes social media by storm!

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding anniversary: Padmavat actor wears saree gifted by mother-in-law

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan’s ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa calls him a cheater and fraud

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App