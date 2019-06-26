London Director Tinu Suresh Desai has offered Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput a huge film. although there has not been any paperwork involved yet, the actor has given a verbal nod for the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Sushant Singh Rajput who was last seen in the movie Sonchiriya has some great movies lined up for him. The actor is currently busy with his movie Chhichhore, where he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor. According to sources, there have been talks of the Sushant Singh planning to work with Director Tinu Suresh Desai. The Rustom director was already working with the idea, however, he had not been able, to begin with, the project due to some reasons.

However, when Tinu Suresh Desai introduced the idea of the Spy espionage thriller to actor Sushant Singh, he was impressed by the concept and therefore he has given his verbal nod for now. Although there has not been any kind of contract drawn till date, there has been talks of the film involving a huge budget and both the Sushant and Director Tinu have been approaching different banners to finance the project. The Kedarnath actor is very keen about the project as the picture will involve huge action scenes and will also involve a nationalism feel in it. This will be the first time that Sushant Singh Rajput will be working with Director Tinu Suresh Desai.

Although his last movie Sonchiriya did not do well in the box office, Chhichhore is apparently going to be a very good movie. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore has a varied cast which involves Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Varun Sharma among others. The film will hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

Other than Chhichhore, Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is also working on movies like Drive and Dil Bechara. Drive film which was produced by Karan Johar will be released on June 28, 2019, and in the movie, the actor will be seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

