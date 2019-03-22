Sushant Singh Rajput has grabbed all attention after making his comeback on Instagram, but he created a buzz after unfollowing his friend Sara Ali Khan from his official page. According to rumors, Kedarnath actor is comfortable with Kartik Aryan's closeness towards his co-actor Sara.

Sara Ali Khan who drawn all attention towards herself after giving back to back hits, last year. Rose to fame after making debut in Kedarnath, Sara crowned herself with the best of her acting skills. The 22-years old often get linked up with her co-stars due to her outspoken nature. In a recent chatshow of Koffee with Karan, Sara expressed her keen desire to date Kartik Aryan with whom she is presently working in a sequel film Love Aaj Kal 2. It can be presumed that co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput is offended by Sara’s intact on-screen bond. Recently, the Sonchiriya actor, who made a comeback on Instagram on the occasion of Holi has reportedly stopped following Sara from his official account.

It is surmising that Sushant is not in a good mood, the sudden yet strange actions taken by him, left his fans astonished.

Earlier in January this year, according to rumors Sushant and Sara were more than just good friends and all of the sudden the M.S Dhoni lead took the internet by storm by unfollowing his co-actor, with whom he shared such good friendship bond. Some fans are predicting that her closeness to Kartik Aaryan could be the cause of their broken friendship. A video of both the Love Aaj Kal 2 actors kissing each other had gone leaked from the sets, which is spinning new rumors of Sara and Kartik’s affectionate bond.

Sushant Singh Rajput was in a serious relationship with his former television co-star Ankita Lokhande who has recently ventured herself into Bollywood making her debut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi sharing screen with Kangana Ranawat, later linked to Kriti Sanon. On the work front, Sushant is busy with his upcoming projects like

Chhichhore, Dil Bechara Films. However, both Sara and Kartik has officially declared their upcoming project with Imtiaz Ali which is to release next year on 14th February, for which they are shotting now. Fan’s are waiting eagerly to watch them both sharing the silver screen together.

