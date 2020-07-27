Sushant Singh Rajput was never offered any lead role in Sadak 2, revealed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in his statement to Mumbai police. Sushant had requested to be considered for any role in Sadak 2 as he was interested in working with Mahesh Bhatt.

Promoted as the sequel of the original Sadak, Sadak 2 was always going to made with Sanjay Dutt as the lead, Bhatt clarified.

As part of the ongoing investigation of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt’s statement was recorded today.

On June 14, the 34-year-old actor died by suicide.

Bhatt also said that he had met Sushant only twice. Once in the month of February 2020 when Sushant was unwell and Bhatt had gone to see him at his Bandra residence. And a second time when Sushant came to see him in 2018.

We discussed his YouTube Channel, the books authored by me, and other literary things when Sushant met me, said Bhatt.

There were no professional things or work-related stuff discussed ever between him and Sushant, said Bhatt.

In connection with SSR’s death probe, many Bollywood celebrities have been questioned.

To record Kangana’s statement in the case, the Mumbai Police has recently summoned her. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Yash Raj Films’ head, Aditya Chopra were also summoned by the Mumbai Police.

Kangana has asked the Mumbai Police to record the statement by herself and send it over to the concerned authorities as she is in Manali, her hometown.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta, is to be called in for questioning.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Postmortem report rules out any foul play. No traces of any poison or effluents were found.

