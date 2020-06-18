Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes were immersed in the Holy River by his family in Patna. The late actor's sister writes a heartfelt note remembering him.

Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were submerged in the Holy Ganges river in the city of Patna on Thursday.

The actor was found dead in his apartment on 14 June 2020. His sister, Sweta Singh Kriti who had arrived from US after the sudden demise of her brother wrote a Facebook post explaining that their family reached Patna safely and they will be doing the Asthi Visarjan (Immersing of Ashes) for the late actor. She asked everyone to pray for her brother and celebrate his life.

The actor was cremated in Mumbai at the Pawan Hans crematorium. Only close friends and family members were present for the ceremony.

Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was… Shweta Singh Kirti यांनी वर पोस्ट केले बुधवार, १७ जून, २०२०

In another Facebook post, she wrote “I know you’ve been in a lot of discomfort and I know you’ve been a warrior and you have fought it bravely. Sorry Mera Sona… Apologies about all the distress you have had to go through. I would have chosen to take all your pain, if I could, and offered you all my joy”.

Remembering her brother and wishing him a happy farewell, she wrote “Your sparkling eyes showed the world how to imagine, your sweet grin exposed the heart ‘s true innocence. Mera Baby, you’ll always be cherished, and so much more …. Wherever you are, be content …. continues to remain fulfilled and know that everyone accepts you, trusts you and will love you unconditionally.”

