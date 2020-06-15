Sushant Singh Rajput's family, including his father and other relatives, have left from Patna to attend the actor's last rites in Mumbai.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo who is also a relative of the actor and other family members left from Patna for Mumbai to perform the last rites of the actor. The BJP MLA said if required an investigation will be ordered in the demise of the actor.

“We are leaving for Mumbai now. The last rites will be performed there. We still can’t believe that he is no more. If needed, we will ask for investigation as well,” MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo told reporters outside Sushant’s residence in Patna, Bihar.

The actor allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

“Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday,” Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput’s residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway.

Several Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons and politicians from across the board expressed their shock and grief over Rajput’s demise.

