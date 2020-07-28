Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty, and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna.

Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone was quoted by ANI as saying that an FIR has been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father.

Sushant’s father has claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had kept Sushant away from his family and entirely in her control. She was also controlling his bank account. It was also reported that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from his bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him, said Sanjay Kumar Singh.

SSR’s father registered a five-page FIR against Rhea, accusing her of taking money from Sushant and instigating the actor to commit suicide.

4 member team of Patna police is currently in Mumbai in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The Patna Police are investigating about the statements of 38 persons, including Bollywood directors Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Aditya Chopra, which were recorded by the Mumbai Police.

Nishant Singh, SHO of Rajiv Nagar police station, was made the investigation officer of the suicide case, said a police officer. He added that ever since Sushant’s suicide, KK Singh, his father, has been troubled. He met a senior police officer of Patna and told his sorrows to him. He did not have faith in the Mumbai police in this regard.

On June 8, When Rhea found that the bank balance of Sushant is going down, she left with cash, jewelry, laptop, credit card, its pin number and password, and important documents and doctors’ receipts, said Sushant’s father, in his FIR.

Sushant called his sister and informed her that Rhea had pressurized him to show doctor receipts to the media and would prove him mentally ill. No person would give him work after that. Sushant’s secretary Disha died by suicide on June 8 night. She was appointed by Rhea as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her mobile phone. Sushant was scared that Rhea could have made him accountable for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case

For the unaware, Sushant and Rhea dated for a while before the actor died by suicide on June 14.

To question the Chehre actress, Rhea, in connection with SSR’s death case, Bihar Police officers have reached Patna. Patna police have met with DCP of the Mumbai investigating team.

Sushant’s father has expressed his inability to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to health issues. When he was questioned by the Mumbai police in June, he did not register a complaint and said that he has nothing against anyone.

The case has been filed under special circumstances and hence the FIR has been kept under the classified category and sent to the court, said Patna’s SSP.

Rhea Chakraborty had earlier shared a post on social media to request Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. In her post, she addressed Sushant as her boyfriend for the first time.

She tagged Amit Shah in her post and wrote that she is Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. She has complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, she requested Amit shah with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry into this matter. She only wanted to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.

Earlier, Mumbai’s Bandra police had questioned Rhea in connection with the actor’s suicide case. Mumbai’s Bandra police are investigating the death of the late actor.

