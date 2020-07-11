A road and a chowk has been dedicated to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, owing to this commendable performances in the Hindi film industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s recent demise led many fans around the country to mourn protest against the rigidity of nepotism in Hindi Film Industry. The hometown of the late actor dedicated a road in his name to pay their tribute to him.

Although living in Bombay to pursue hus career, Sushant Singh Rajput was originally from the Maldhia village in Purnea district, Bihar.

The road in Purnea between Madhubani and Mata Chowk will be known as Sushant Singh Rajput road and the Ford Company roundabout will be renamed to Sushant Singh Rajput chowk. A viral video going around social media has confirmed the same. Watch the video here:

The Mayor of the area, Savita Devu recalls Sushant being a great artist and calls the action of rechristening the Road as a way of celebrating his life and work. She has also written a letter to PM Narendra Modi to involve CBI in the alleged suicide of the late actor.

The investigation of the case is still going on and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi have recorded their statements with the police. Mr Bhansali have been since called twice to the station in relation to the alleged scrapping off film contracts with the deceased actor.

The MS Dhoni biopic actor was found dead in his Banda appartment on 14 June 2020. His last film, Dil Bechara will be released on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July. It is the Bollywood remake of the popular John Green novel, Fault in our Stars. Fans have been waiting for the premier for quite some time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App