Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram Account: The actor's death has sent shockways down the film industry and sparked discussions on mental health. He is said to have committed suicide on June 14.

Photo-sharing application Instagram ‘memorialised’ the account of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai residence recently.

“Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. This account has been memorialised. Memorialised accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone’s life after they’ve passed away,” read the description on his account.

Once Instagram memorialises an account, nobody is allowed to log in to the account and the term ‘remembering’ gets added next to the name of the deceased person in the profile.

According to Instagram, posts shared by the deceased person cannot be modified once it gets memorialised and the posts remain visible to the audience that it was originally shared with.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who rose to fame with the 2008 television series ‘Pavitra Rishta,’ made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’ in 2013.

One widely loved actor for his simplicity and humble nature, the actor gave hit movies to the entertainment industry, including MS Dhoni’s biopic, where he played the cricketer on screen.

The star was last seen in Nitish Tiwari’s ‘Chhichhore.’

Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 by hanging himself, Mumbai Police said. Investigations in the untimely demise of the Bollywood actor is currently underway.

