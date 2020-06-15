Sushant Singh Rajput's maternal uncle has sought a police investigation on his death. He has said that he doesn't think Sushant committed suicide. Police must investigate the matter as there seems to be a conspiracy behind his death.

We do not think Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, he has been “murdered” and police must investigate, actor’s maternal uncle RC Singh said on Monday. “We do not think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered,” said the maternal uncle of Sushant Singh Rajput, outside Sushant’s residence in Patna, Bihar.

Actor Sushant allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said. “Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday,” Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput’s residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway.

Several Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons and politicians from across the board expressed their shock and grief over Rajput’s demise.

Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor’s TV serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’, while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande. He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’, and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘PK’ and ‘Kedarnath’. Rajput was last seen in ‘Chhichhore’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

