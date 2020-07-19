Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput's personal moments on Instagram. Shre also wrote an emotional caption along. Watch the video here.

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a video on Instagram that glances into his personal life. It contains the candid moments of the late actor captured by his family members. The song playing in the background is Don McLean’s song Starry, Starry Night.

The caption of the video read, while addressing him as her forever star, that she felt a pain so precious and so close that you wouldn’t trade the world for it, that it was a wound so deep and so grave that you wouldn’t and couldn’t ever share it. A quote by Sushant appears at the start of the video, ‘Somewhere between neurons and narratives I was born, lived (dreamt) and die’.

The video begins with Sushant playing the guitar in a room and afterwards on a terrace. He can later be seen as sketching, doing calligraphy, playing around with his dog, staring at the stars from his balcony and teaching in a class. He also appears aiming a rifle, seemingly during the recording of the film Sonchiriya and swinging a cricket bat, most likely during the shooting of the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Also read: Vyjayanthi Movies announces historic pairing of Prabhas and Deepika for their next!

Also read: Threatened for refusing Sultan, felt like shaving off my head and leaving: Kangana Ranaut

He is also seen as reading in a corner, answering to messages by fans on a tablet, sitting on the pilot’s seat in an aeroplane and looking at the night sky through his telescope. The video concludes with a funny clip of Sushant watching the song ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’ and dancing to it with his dog. Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide more than a month ago, sending shockwaves to the entire country.

Also read: R. Balki asks for better actors than Ranbir & Alia amid nepotism debate, gets a befitting response

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App