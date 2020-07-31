In a tell-all interview, Actor Ankita Lokhande has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was not a depressed guy. He might have been upset about certain things but was certainly not depressed.

More than a month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, actor and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has ended her silence over what has transpired so far. Deeply impacted by the loss of Sushant, Ankita had secluded herself from the public eye but now she is ready to speak and tell it all. In an interview with a news channel, Ankita has busted the belief that Sushant was depressed.

Calling him a happy-go-lucky person, Ankita said that she refuses to believe Sushant was depressed. They were in a relationship for seven years. She saw him maintain a diary where he penned down his 5-year plans. Exactly after 5 years, he has achieved all of it.

She added that depression is a very big word to use. He might have been upset about certain things but he wasn’t depressed. People have even gone ahead to call him bi-polar but it is not true at all. He was a very passionate person. He taught her a lot about acting. Ankita expressed that she wants people to remember Sushant as a passionate human being and an inspiration, not someone who was going through mental health problems.

Soon after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members under various sections including abetment of suicide and fraud, Ankita shared a cryptic post on her Instagram that read, “Truth Wins”. Sushant’s sister Shweta responded to the post by commenting, “God is always with the truth”. The Bihar police questioned Ankita in connection with the case on Thursday. As per latest reports, Ankita went to Patna twice after the actor’s death to meet his family. During one of her visits, she told his father that Sushant had confessed to her that he wants to end his relationship with Rhea as she harasses him.

