More than a month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, actor and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has ended her silence over what has transpired so far. Deeply impacted by the loss of Sushant, Ankita had secluded herself from the public eye but now she is ready to speak and tell it all. In an interview with a news channel, Ankita has busted the belief that Sushant was depressed.
Calling him a happy-go-lucky person, Ankita said that she refuses to believe Sushant was depressed. They were in a relationship for seven years. She saw him maintain a diary where he penned down his 5-year plans. Exactly after 5 years, he has achieved all of it.
She added that depression is a very big word to use. He might have been upset about certain things but he wasn’t depressed. People have even gone ahead to call him bi-polar but it is not true at all. He was a very passionate person. He taught her a lot about acting. Ankita expressed that she wants people to remember Sushant as a passionate human being and an inspiration, not someone who was going through mental health problems.
