Love has paved its way into Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen’s life and she is not in a mood to hide it from anyone. Be it giving couple-fitness goals with Rohman Shawl, making him spend quality time with her daughters or making public appearances hand-in-hand, the celebrity couple are more than just friends and social media users cannot get enough of their spectacular chemistry.

As per the report, Rohman has already proposed the diva, which she has readily accepted. This is also the reason why she decided to go public with their relationship. The source added that Sushmita and Rohman are currently figuring out the dates of the wedding that might be around winter 2019. On the occasion of Diwali, Sushmita took to her official Instagram account to share photos from her Diwali celebration in which she can be seen cuddling with Rohman and her daughters. Needless to say, the family looks picture-perfect in the photo.

Before this, Sushmita shared a photo in which she can be seen doing a headstand with her beau. In the caption of the photo, Sushmita stated that while Rohman is younger and taller, she is wiser and tougher, which is perfect. She added that love is also a discipline. With this, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl will join the list of celebrity couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, who are tying and are speculated to tie the knot soon.

