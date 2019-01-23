Sushmita Sen who recently attended her friend Fatima D Souza’s wedding has shared several photographs on social media. In the caption, she has congratulated her friend for entering into the marital bliss. All the photographs are lovely as they all smiled for the cameras.

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen who is quite active on Instagram has shared some pictures on the social media from her best friend Fatima Dsouza’s wedding on Tuesday. She attended the wedding with boyfriend Rohman Shawl a daughter Alisah Sen. In the photographs, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl look beautiful together as they happily pose for the cameras. In the caption, Sushmita Sen had congratulated her friend Fatima D Souza for marrying her best friend, Clint. Alisah was one of the flower girls at their wedding. A memory that they will cherish for years. She blessed the couple with a beautiful journey of togetherness. At the end of the post, she mentioned that it was an elegant ceremony.

Dressed in a pink outfit, Sushmita Sen looks gorgeous. While Rohman Shawl chose to wear a military green pant suit. Alisah also looks adorable in a pink coloured frock with a floral tiara on her head. All the photographs are heartwarming as everyone smiled together for the cameras. All the wedding photographs are a feast to the eyes.

In an interview to a leading daily, talking about the definition of a perfect vacation. Sushmita Sen said the definition of a perfect vacation is that it allows direct flights, not more than 8 hours at a time and an itinerary that has a judicious mix of different places. Whether it is Europe, Asia or America, she likes to go to one place followed by the other.

The physical part of the travel must be minimal and that should be left with the travel agent to plan the routing in a minimalistic way. She was a very spoilt and she wanted her travel to be smooth and peaceful. She didn’t like to rough it out and she certainly does not fancy the idea of backpacking.

