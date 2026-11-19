When Sushmita Sen decided that she had to be a mother, she was only 21 years old. After three years, she decided to adopt her first daughter, Renee, which was a tough decision because it questioned not only her personal but also professional life choices. More than twenty years later, Sushmita revealed what happened to her when she got a heart attack in 2023 and how she was supported by her daughters then.

This birthday is special for Sushmita Sen because it tells about what she went through since she fought for the adoption of Renee until she was taken care of by her daughters.

Sushmita Sen knew she wanted to adopt at 21

In an interview with Dr. Sheen Gurrib conducted in 2025, Sushmita narrated that she had decided to become a mother when she turned 21, and became a legal adult. However, the adoption process had taken her a couple of years. Sushmita explained that the legal tussle lasted from 21 to 24 years old. During this time, Renee stayed with her in foster care but the final order of adoption had not been granted.

The suspense must have been frustrating. In an interview, Sushmita confessed that there was a fear in her heart that the family court may reject her petition and take Renee away even though she was addressing her as Ma.

She was so desperate not to lose her daughter that she once asked her father, Shubeer Sen, to run the car while they were in court. In case she lost the case, she said, they could just drive away with Renee. However, her father declined to follow her suggestion.

Additionally, Sushmita thanked him for playing an important part in her adoption process. She explained that at that time, the court required him to show his financial ability to take care of the child. Her father agreed to transfer his property in order to prove that Renee had family and financial backing. She finally adopted her in 2000 at the age of 24. Sushmita adopted her second daughter, Alisah, in 2010.

Sushmita Sen’s manager reportedly quit after she became a mother

Adopting a child also came with its own professional uncertainties. In an interview with NDTV in May 2026, Sushmita admitted that her manager quit because she adopted a child at the age of 24. According to the actress, her manager felt that her decision to become a mother at such a young age meant that she was not taking her acting seriously anymore. In fact, she was told that she wouldn’t be getting lead roles and may even have problems getting character roles.

However, the actress kept doing her work and was part of movies like Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. Adopting her children is something which she has always said to be among the most important decisions of her life. In an interview conducted in 2019, she stated that becoming a mother at 24 stabilized her life and this was the wisest decision of her life.

How Renee and Alisah cared for Sushmita after her heart attack

Sushmita had a heart attack when she was preparing for the third season of her show Aarya in February 2023. She disclosed that there was 95 per cent blockage in one of her arteries, but she received proper treatment. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble in September 2023, the actress talked about the impact of the incident on her daughters.

The actress specifically discussed the caring nature of her younger daughter. It was Alisah who was taking care of her and reminding her to take her medicines on time. In fact, Sushmita disclosed that Alisah even set alarm bells for her so that she does not forget to take her medicine at 9 pm.

“My little monkey, she gives me my medicine sharp at 9 every day, without fail. Has set alarms. I don’t miss my medicine thanks to her,” Sushmita said, describing her daughter’s care.

She also spoke about Renee, who was older and had her own responsibilities by then. Sushmita said it was lovely to have children who held on to her so closely, but she did not want them to live with the fear of losing their mother.

From choosing motherhood to receiving her daughters’ care

For Sushmita, the full-circle journey is even more personal than most. Despite knowing at age 21 that she would make herself a mother despite the years and uncertainties that would go into adoption, it wasn’t until 24 that she welcomed Renee into her life.

Having since added another daughter through adoption, Sushmita made her family her way. Even during her 2023 heart attack, she mentioned some of the small things her daughters had done to help with her recovery. The reminder of taking medicine at 9pm could be seen as a small thing. To Sushmita, it was a testament to the bond she chose to create many years ago.

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