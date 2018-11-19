Sushmita Sen birthday: The fitness freak girl Sushmita Sen turns 42 this year and it seems that the diva's boyfriend Rohman Shawl looks more excited for his girl's birthday. The 27-year Model has uploaded various countdowns, statuses and pictures on Instagram. The hottie has 3.4 Million followers which proves that in 40's , she still continues to be the heartbeat of her fans.

1994 Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turns 42 today. The actor is currently celebrating her birthday in Dubai with her family. In order to entertain her fans, the internet sensation is always up with her fitness videos and pictures on Instagram. Though the hottie is in her 40’s but after seeing her fitness videos, no one dares to believe this fact. The diva swallows the fact that it is not the strength that goes on in the gym, it is the inside will that pushes you up. Starting from pushups, hanging leg raises to handstands, she is perfect in every skill.

Slightly more excited than the diva, her 27-year model boyfriend Rohman Shawl is making his girl feel special by uploading countdowns and pictures on Instagram. Reportedly, the couple is planning to tie the knot in 2019. Though the diva has not declared this officially but that is quite evident from her social media posts.

Apart from being a gym enthusiast, Sushmita Sen is also an evident motivational speaker. With this, she manages to give enough time to her family and kids too. The diva has 3.4 Million followers on the image sharing platform Instagram which proves that her fans love the diva from their heart and soul.

As per reports, the lovely lady is being nominated for various awards from past many years like Indian Affairs India Leadership Conclave Awards, GeoSpa AsiaSpa India Awards, Lux Golden Rose Awards. Recently she is being rewarded by I Am Woman Awards for the category Women of Substance 2018.

Sushmita Sen was one of the first Indian Women to win the Title of Miss Universe. After 23 years of winning the title, she was invited to become one of the judges of the Miss Universe 2016 beauty pageant.

Some of her top movies include Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Bewafaa, Do Knot Disturb, No Problem, Karma Aur Holi.

