It is celebration time for Sushmita Sen and her family. As her brother Rajeev Sen and Television actor Charu Asopa tied the knot this weekend, Sushmita put her best foot forward to make the wedding a memorable affair. After a fairytale Christian wedding in Goa, the couple got married once again following Traditional Hindu customs and it looks like an extended party.

Although the guest list was limited, Sushmita is making sure that everyone becomes a part of the celebration by sharing fun videos and photos from the wedding on her official Instagram account. In one of the videos, Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl can be seen performing on Katrina Kaif’s song Nachde Ne Saare and they look adorable together. While Sushmita looks stunning in a green sharara suit, Rohman looks dapper in an ethnic kurta pyjama.

Sharing the video from the sangeet, Sushmita wrote that Rajeev and Charu’s wedding was an intimate affair with only immediate families and close friends in attendance. Since there was no audience, everyone had to perform.

Take a look at the photos and videos from Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s wedding ceremonies:

#lifeisbeautiful ❤️😍💃🏻 My deepest gratitude to all these wonderful people who went out of their way to make my Brother’s wedding so sooooo special & memorable!!!🙏🤗😍❤️ VENUE: The entire team @texgoaresort There truly is no better ‘heart in hospitality’ than Taj👏😊 special mention for Mr. Vincent Ramos, GM Taj exotica Goa, your graciousness I will forever cherish!!!🙏😊🤗 Thank you @indira.dlima for being such a blessing ❤️😊 WEDDING PLANNER: I love you Louise @reynoldweddings ❤️🤗 Thank you for bringing such warmth & love into this wedding. You & your team are exceptional people, keep rocking👍😍 My kisses to Pallavi 😁🤗 PHOTOGRAPHY: What an amazing job Amol @amolkamatphotography ❤️🤗👏 Thank you & your super efficient team for capturing moments we will cherish a lifetime!!🤗💃🏻 CHOREOGRAPHER: you sisters are so gifted!!😊❤️Thank you @riddhi.vora @nidhivora2410 for scripting a super fun sangeet function!!💃🏻🎵 Thank you Vidhiika #EntertainmentDesignCompany 👏😊❤️ All my love & best wishes always!!! Stay blessed!!😍💋 #gratitude #love #happiness #duggadugga 🙏

While Sushmita Sen is away from the silver screen since quite a long time, she manages to grab headlines with her adorable chemistry with Rohman Shawl. The duo, who have official announced their relationship, keep sharing mushy and adorable photos on each other on their social media accounts.



 