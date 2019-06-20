Celebrity couple Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl did a special performance at Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's sangeet ceremony. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in a Christian ceremony followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. Sushmita Sen has been sharing photos from the celebration on her official Instagram account.

It is celebration time for Sushmita Sen and her family. As her brother Rajeev Sen and Television actor Charu Asopa tied the knot this weekend, Sushmita put her best foot forward to make the wedding a memorable affair. After a fairytale Christian wedding in Goa, the couple got married once again following Traditional Hindu customs and it looks like an extended party.

Although the guest list was limited, Sushmita is making sure that everyone becomes a part of the celebration by sharing fun videos and photos from the wedding on her official Instagram account. In one of the videos, Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl can be seen performing on Katrina Kaif’s song Nachde Ne Saare and they look adorable together. While Sushmita looks stunning in a green sharara suit, Rohman looks dapper in an ethnic kurta pyjama.

Sharing the video from the sangeet, Sushmita wrote that Rajeev and Charu’s wedding was an intimate affair with only immediate families and close friends in attendance. Since there was no audience, everyone had to perform.

Take a look at the photos and videos from Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s wedding ceremonies:

While Sushmita Sen is away from the silver screen since quite a long time, she manages to grab headlines with her adorable chemistry with Rohman Shawl. The duo, who have official announced their relationship, keep sharing mushy and adorable photos on each other on their social media accounts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App