It is definitely a moment of awe for former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's fans as the diva has shared yet another love-pouring post for her rumoured beau Rohman Shawl on Instagram. While wishing "A Happy Birthday" to her Rooh, the diva has shared two pictures and a complimentary video for all of her fans. A couple of days back, the two attended SS Rajamouli's son wedding in Jaipur looking all in love with each other.

In the pictures, Rohman can be seen holding Sushmita into her arms while in the other picture we can see an exceptional sense of trust and balance between the two. The pictures have already garnered over thousands of likes and the comment section is filled with compliments for couple and best wishes to Rohman. In the video shared by Sushmita, the two can be seen sharing an intimate workout session and the two look just remarkable and adorable together. Here’s take a look at these two love-filled posts shared by Sushmita.

Aren’t they looking just extremely adorable together? A couple of days back, the two attended SS Rajamouli’s son wedding in Jaipur looking all in love with each other. Here are some of the other posts of the duo together:

