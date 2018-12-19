Sushmita Sen confesses her love for her 16 year younger boyfriend, see photos: In her latest Instagram posts, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has confessed her love for model Rohman Shawl who is 16 years younger than her.

Sushmita Sen confesses her love for her 16 years younger boyfriend, see photos: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is back in the limelight these days because of her current rumoured boyfriend. In her latest Instagram posts, the actor has confessed her love for Rohman Shawl who is 16 years younger than her. She recently uploaded a picture of Rohman with the caption “When we close the past and the future, the present unfolds” I see you see me @rohmanshawl picture courtesy #yourstruly 😉 #sharing #love #life#jaanmeri mmuuuaaah!!!”

With this photo and caption, she has cleared the air to an extent where speculations have become even stronger regarding Rohman being her current boyfriend. This affair is the talk of the town these days because of the age gap between the two lovebirds. Currently, Sushmita is 43-year-old whiled Rohman is just 27-year-old. The couple has been spotted together at various events including the birthday party of Sushmita and the pre-Diwali party of Shilpa Shetty. On these two occasions, Rohman was spotted with two daughters of Sushmita as well.

Rohman hails from Delhi and is a model by profession. Sushmita had been in news in the past because of her relationship with the actor “Randeep Hooda”. The actor confirmed about their relationship during the shoot of the film Murder 3.

Well, looking at the current scenario, it seems that former Miss Universe is quite confirmed about the 27-year-old model while her fans are having mixed reactions about this relationship.

Photos of both Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are available on the Instagram account of the actor.

