Sushmita Sen is having a gala time with daughter Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl at her nephew’s wedding in Delhi. The diva recently shared a few videos and pictures via her Instagram handle from the wedding and they are vibrant enough to make you desire to attend a wedding right away. The fact that has grabbed our attention was except her glammed-up avatar, the diva attended the wedding after party in casuals and that was quite cool. The videos shared by the actor have made their way to several social media platforms and one just can’t avoid how gorgeous and happy Sushmita was looking in all of them.

The video which has grabbed most of our attention is the one where she is dancing to the beats of her famous song Chunari Chunari from the film Biwi No 1. The Miss Universe 1994 can be seen grooving with her nephew also the groom of the wedding. In another video, Sushmita shares some lovely and beautiful moments with the bride too. In the videos, the actor-turned-model can be seen donning a black jacket paired with denim jeans and she looks just amazing. Here’s take a look the videos and pictures shared by the beauty via her Instagram account:

In a past couple of months, Sushmita has been grabbing headlines after she revealed that she is dating a model, Rohman Shawl. The two keep sharing their super cute pictures via their official Instagram handles. Sushmita, who has taken an off from the Bollywood films, keep walking the ramp for several designers.

