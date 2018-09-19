One of the most admired mommy's of Bollywood, Sushmita Sen recently posted two heart-warming photos with her little princesses - Renee & Aaliyah which will surely stir your soul and make you go aww. Here are the sweetest snaps of most adored mother-daughter duo.

Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen has inspired her fans with all the chunks of her journey, from being a miss universe to a successful single mother, she has been inspiring women all over the country. The Dilbar actor Sushmita Sen is a proud mommy of two daughters Renee and Aaliyah, who means the world to her. Every time she posts a photo with her two little angels, it melts the heart of her huge fan following. This time too, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya star Sushmita Sen recently took to her official Instagram account to upload a few adorable photos with her daughters. Well, the cute photos have already set the internet on fire.

Overlapped combination of beauty and brain, Sushmita Sen adopted these two sweethearts years back and since then, the actor has become one of the most lovable moms of the film fraternity. The gorgeous lady is a source of inspiration for every single mother and even the comments on her posts are flooded with love and appreciations.

Sushmita Sen recently uploaded these two pictures with the adorable munchkins. In these pictures, the mother-daughter bond is quite evident which will surely warm your hearts. The little cutie is seen standing beside her mom Sushmita Sen, it seems as if she is going to become the next Sushmita of Bollywood. The second picture is quite a treat for all the mother-daughter duo as it is showcasing the lovable bond with a kiss. The adorable photo will make you go Awww!

The two are seen wearing casual homely outfits and enjoying the beautiful captivating sunset in a calm environment. While standing to face the sunset, Sushmita with her daughter can be seen meddling hands. Captioning the special moment, the gorgeous mommy wrote a Sky full of promises.

Check out some more adorable pictures from the sweetest album:

