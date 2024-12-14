Sushmita Sen Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Reflects on Actress’ Heart Attack: ‘It Changed My Perspective on Health’

Post heart-attack, Sushmita Sen underwent treatment and got a stent placed, this became a moment of reflection for Rohman, who was by her side throughout.

In an interview with Hindustan times, actor and former supermodel Rohman Shawl recently opened up about how ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen’s heart attack earlier this year deeply impacted him.

The incident, which saw the actress undergoing treatment and getting a stent placed, became a moment of reflection for Rohman, who was by her side throughout.

Speaking about his initial reaction, Rohman shared, “When something like that happens, the first reaction is you’re just numb because you don’t know what just hit you. But how the person going through it handles the situation also matters. And she took it so well. We didn’t even realize that something so grave had happened. That’s the beauty of that person.”

The health scare made Rohman reevaluate his own approach to health. “I didn’t use to take my health so seriously before, but this incident made me introspect. I started getting regular checkups for myself and my loved ones. Health has become a priority for me now.”

Rohman also reflected on how the incident strengthened his perspective on relationships, particularly his bond with Sushmita’s daughters, Renee and Alisah. “It’s all give and take. She has been a source of strength for all of us. The kids are amazing, and I feel fortunate to witness relationships like these. It makes you a better human being.”

Despite their romantic relationship ending, Rohman and Sushmita continue to share a close friendship. He has been a constant presence in her life, especially during her recovery. “This isn’t something you plan for- it’s just about being there for someone who has always been there for you,” he said.

Sushmita Sen’s heart attack became a turning point not only in her life but also in Rohman’s, highlighting the importance of resilience, support, and health in their lives.

