After gracing Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash with alleged boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen has again given a proof of her relationship. The gorgeous actor was recently caught with rumored boyfriend Rohman Shawl, holding hands and walking inside a party. Earlier when she was clicked with him in Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash, the fans went crazy and asked for more. Now, Sushmita Sen made a public appearance with him in the Pradeep Guha’s Diwali bash where the paparazzi captured them holding hand lovingly and walking towards the party.

Sushmita Sen was spotted wearing a short shimmery maroon dress with matching heels while Rohman sported a black shirt under his grey jacket paired with torn black denim. The pair also posed with celebrity lawyer Priyanka Khimani who was wearing a black short dress.

According to few reports, the Sushmita Sen met Rohman Shawl in a fashion event a few months ago and their chemistry clicked instantly. The alleged couple was also caught together at Taj Mahal and at the airport. A while ago, Bollywood beauty Sushmita surfaced on the internet for her viral video in which she was singing Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo for Rohman Shawl.

Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen has always been quite reserved yet candid about her personal life. In the past too, she never leaked the names of men she dated and even today, she has not come up publically and accepted this rumored relationship. But the fans are hoping it to happen soon as she looked quite happy walking hand-in-hand with alleged boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

