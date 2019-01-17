Sushmita Sen Instagram photos: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is a fitness junkie and the latest photos are a proof. In the photographs, she can be seen performing yoga with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actor is quite active on the social media and frequently updates her photos on the social media.

Sushmita Sen Instagram photos: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are leaving no stone unturned to paint the Instagram red. From their cosy photos to outings, Sushmita Sen’s Instagram handle is flooded with their various photographs. Sushmita Sen who is a fitness freak can be seen performing yoga with her rumoured boyfriend and they can be seen giving major fitness goals. In the photograph, Rohman can be seen lying on his back while he holds Sushmita above him.

In the caption, she wrote that to train with a partner, is the best technique to know the alignment of energies. One can create a relationship helpful in unison a way of balance, trust, authentic strength & mutual respect. It’s impossible not to fall in love with the idea of sharing both the struggle & achievements. Referring herself as elevated cat & camels he said that she loves training with him. It’s a pure magic.

This is isn’t the first time that Sushmita Sen has shared her work out photographs and videos. Check out her more photos and videos.

Sushmita Sen recently attended the Tollywood grand wedding of SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad. She attended the wedding with her family members and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s relationship made headlines when Sushmita Sen started sharing photographs on Instagram with a caption of ‘Jaan’.

