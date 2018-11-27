Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has shared photographs from her 43rd birthday. The actor celebrated her birthday in Dubai and on November 27, 2018 she shared the photographs on Instagram from the vibrant celebration.

Sushmita Sen celebrated her 43rd birthday on November 19, 2018 in Dubai. Birthday wishes were poured in for the former Miss Universe. Now, on November 27, 2018, she has shared the glimpses from the fancy celebration on Instagram. In the vibrant photographs, the actor looks beautiful in these lovely clicks. In the caption, she wrote that she feels much more loved while curling up in her mother’s lap. She has even thanked her fans for showering her with love, kindness & blessings.

The photographs are simply a pleasant sight to behold as she all smiles in every photograph. Mother of two children wore a dark green outfit and simply looks likes an enchanting beauty. Till now, this photograph has received 153,978 likes and fans continue to praise these clicks. But what caught has every netizens’ attention is her closeness with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actor can be seen cosying up with him in several photographs.

After all these photographs, we can say that one is simply smitten by these lovely clicks.

The rumoured relationship of Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl is doing the rounds on the Internet. From their frequent outings to their marriage plans, every single detail has become the hot topic of the tinsel town. Reports have even suggested that the two are more than friends.

