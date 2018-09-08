Model, actor Sushmita Sen shared a sizzling dance video on Instagram, in which she was seen doing belly dance on Nora Fatehi's Dilbar song from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate film. The original track featured Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor in 1999 film Sirf Tum.

The sizzling video was shared by Sushmita on her official Instagram handle In the video, she was seen dancing to the fullest and sharing some belly dance moves with the audience

While the sizzling Nora Fatehi melted any hearts with her amazing performance on the Dilbar song, from Satyameva Jayate, the original hit track Dibar actor Sushmita Sen, who was featured in the film Sirf Tum, danced on the rehashed version of the song. The sizzling video was shared by Sushmita on her official Instagram handle, which has created much buzz on social media. In the video, she was seen dancing to the fullest and sharing some belly dance moves with the audience/fans in gym attire.

To which Nora Fatehi responded through a message on Instagram, “Omg yassssssssssssssssssss i love you ugh no one comes close to you #legend.” Though Sushmita was featured in the original song, she praised Nora’s dance, saying, “Nora was absolutely fantastic in it and my favourite part of this song is the first two lines, which they added and is very well done.”

ALSO READ: Sun-kissed Gauahar Khan will take away your September blues!

She also added that the remix of the song was great and Nora absolutely nailed in the song, but she still likes the original version more, in which she was featured with Sanjay Kapoor.

The actor, model has been quite popular on social media, especially on Instagram, where she often shared her workout videos. Her video includes: kickboxing, cardio, abs exercise, gym classes and her other performs of burning calories.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri Youtube sensation Amrapali Dubey insists audience to watch this film in her latest video!

ALSO READ: Zain Kapoor joins a fabulous list of star kids with these adorable names!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More