Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl call it quits? Everything is not all right between Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. Rohman recently shared a couple of Instagram stories that led to speculations that the couple is going through a rough patch.

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl call it quits? Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawal become one of the most loved couples on social media soon after the two made their relationship public. Ever since then the power couple has set some major couple goals with their super cute posts on Instagram. The couple is indeed growing stronger and better together. However, a recent post shared by Rohman has pointed towards something different. It seems that everything is not all right between the two and the couple is currently going through a rough patch.

Rohman recently highlighted one of his Instagram stories titled “Let’s talk”. The story is further divided into four sections and Rohman has not addressed Sushmita directly in any one of it. One can also guess that Rohman is giving us all some life advice but the probability of something wrong with the relationship seems higher.

In the stories, Rohman is asking someone to talk to him as he is always available for the person for the next 24 hours. In the next part of the story, he asks to stop expecting from your loved ones that they will reciprocate in the same way as one does.

He further adds that one should not do things with the expectations that his loved one would do the same for him/her. He further stressed that one should not stay in a relationship if their partner doesn’t treat them right.

He further wrote that one should spend at least 15-20 minutes with themselves daily and should try to listen to what their hearts are trying to tell them as it has all the answers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App