Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl sexy video: Forner Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Model Rohman Shawl are workout buddies! To which Sushmita Sen said that working out with her boyfriend is a bliss. Take a look at their latest workout video, which has already crossed 400k views!

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl sexy video: The lovebirds of Bollywood Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have once again grabbed headlines and this time it is for all the cute reasons! Former miss universe Sushmita Sen about a few hours ago shared a video from her workout regime where she is working out with beau and model Rohman Shawl!

The video has crossed 400k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments from fans and celebrities calling them cute and adorable! She wrote- Working out together is bliss. Even if I have to lend him my track pants to achieve it and of course it fits. An angel for my angel – Rohman Shawl. She added the hashtags #strength, #stability, #discipline, and #noexcuses and signed off the post, saying, Love is beautiful.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating since last year. Rohman mostly accompanies Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah to family events and the whole family has a gala time. Sushmita sen keeps on updating her Instagram with her day to day activities be it her workout pictures or her promotional events, she never leaves an opportunity to pose for the shutterbugs!

Take a look at her Instagram video with Rohman Shawl which has gone viral all over here:

Take a look at their photos from their recent trip here:

