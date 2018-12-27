After sharing the on-screen space in Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan have proved that the duo still can leave their fans impressed with their sparkling chemistry. A video from Salman Khan's 53rd bash has gone viral on the social media where the duo can be seen matching their dance steps.

Salman Khan ringed in his 53rd birthday on December 27, 2018. Every expected Bollywood celebrity turned up for the bash. From Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez to Zaheer Iqbal, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya graced the party. Several videos and photographs are surfacing on the social media from the same. One such heartwarming video has been shared by Sushmita Sen on her Instagram handle where she can be seen dancing with Salman Khan.

Dressed in all-black, both of them looks adorable together as they matched their moves on the dance floor. The video is simply a refreshing one as they brought back Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya days. In the caption, she wrote that whenever life gives one a chance to sit it out or dance. One should dance. The journey from falling in love with Prem on screen in Maine Pyar Kiya 1989 to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya 2005 what a destined journey indeed. At the end, she wishes him with Happy Birthday.

There are more other photographs and videos that have taken the social media by storm. Check out the fun-filled videos and photographs.

