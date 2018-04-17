The 42-year-old actress Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt note for singer Ricky Martin. She wrote, Ur first meeting in Mexico, Las Brisas, Acapulco. I was 18 years old and Ricky Martin was 22 then! Now, I have two daughters and he has two sons born from the heart. Our journeys have truly embodied “Livin La Vida Loca”, literally meaning ‘the crazy life’. Sharing memories smiles of a truly wonderful soul! To your happiness, Ricky.

Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account to share a photo in which she is seen sharing sweet moments with singer Ricky Martin. The 42-year-old actress even wrote a heartfelt message for the singer along with a photo. She wrote, “Ur first meeting in Mexico, Las Brisas, Acapulco. I was 18 years old and Ricky Martin was 22 then! Now, I have two daughters and he has two sons born from the heart. Our journeys have truly embodied “Livin La Vida Loca”, literally meaning ‘the crazy life’. Sharing memories smiles of a truly wonderful soul! To your happiness, Ricky.”

The two were rumoured to be dating each other soon after the Biwi No 1 diva won the Miss Universe competition of 1994. They met in the late 90s during Sen’s international trips. Ricky even gave the Bollywood sensation credits for a song on his album stating her to be the inspiration. They often spent time together, travelling and getting to know each other. “All the time I have known him, I’ve been so proud of him. It takes tremendous courage to accept your own DNA. I knew he was gay. More power to him. It is a fantastic feeling to be able to love who you want to and that’s a choice no one can make for you,” Sushmita in an interview with Martin was quoted saying.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari to be presented with Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2018

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty to host Amazon Prime’s dating reality show Hear Me. Love Me

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App