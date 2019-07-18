Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently shared a cute family selfie featuring daughters Renee, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl on her Instagram. The couple is seen vacationing in Armenia after their trip to Dubai.

Bollywood Diva Sushmita Sen has been holidaying with daughters Renee, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Armenia after her Dubai trip. The actor never gets tired from updating her Instagram from time to time.

Recently, former Miss India Sushmita shared an adorable selfie with daughters and beau on her social media with a lovely caption. In the cute family selfie, all four of them are seen wearing yellow and smiling, giving major family goals. Sushmita is quite active on Instagram and never makes her fans disappointed as she’s seen showcasing a glimpse of her trips and daily life. She absolutely loves spending time with a family giving them a priority.

A few days back, she had shared a picture with family enjoying dinner at a restaurant in Dubai. Apart from holiday pictures, the actor is seen posting photos and videos of her fitness regime with boyfriend Rohman. Being a mom of two kids Sushmita maintains her body which shows she is a fitness freak.

On the work front, Sushmita has not been acting in films lately. She was last in a Bengali film named Nirbaak in 2015. According to sources, she will be seen in a movie called Happy Anniversary but it is not announced yet. The actor is known for giving popular hits like Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya and Mai Hoon Na.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App