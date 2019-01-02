Sushmita Sen recently attended SS Karthikeya's wedding in Jaipur. Sharing a set of photographs and videos, she mentioned in her post that she is sharing some of the precious moments from the memorable wedding.

Popular South Filmmaker Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad’s wedding was a grand affair at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. Expected Tollywood celebrities graced the lavish wedding. Among everyone, Sushmita Sen was also invited to the wedding. She has shared a video and photographs on Instagram. In the video, Sushmita Sen can be seen gracefully walking down the stairs with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In another photograph, she can be seen smiling with Pooja Prasad’s parents.

In a set of photographs, Prabhas can also be seen happily posing with Sushmita Sen. In the caption, Sushmita Sen mentioned that she is sharing some memorable and precious moments from SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad’s wedding which she will cherish for years.

In every click, Sushmita Sen looks beautiful in a Neeta Lulla beige coloured embellished lehenga. She accessorised wedding lehenga with an Anmol jewellers’ necklace and preferred to keep her hair tied in a bun. She has also shared one more video where the couple can be seen showering rice grains on each other as a part of the wedding ceremonies.

Sushmita Sen who is quite frequent in sharing her photos on Instagram has also shared some of the selfies in which she looks an enchanting beauty.

Check out her photographs from the big event.

