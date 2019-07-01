Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are the most loved couple of the B-town, ever since they have started sharing photos and videos on social media. Recently, their break-up rumours started doing the rounds on the internet, well now Miss former Universe has shut down all the rumours around it.

Sushmita Sen’s rumoured relationship with Rohman Shawl started making waves in the tinsel town, in no time. Soon after Sushmita sens’ cosy photographs with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, the gossipmongers started whispering about their relationship. Recently, speculations were rife about their break-up, however, the latest adorable Instagram post and shut all the rumours around it. Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared a mirror picture with Rohman from the gym. She captioned it as he is lean, she’s mean and that she loves Rohman with several emoticons, and she rubbished all the rumours like a boss.

Not just that, Rohman also mentioned in a comment with a lot of emoticons that Sushmita Sen is for him. Adorable Isn’t it? Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are counted among one of the most-loved couple of the tinsel town and fans are getting swooning over their chemistry.

While speaking about her love story she stated that it beautiful serendipity story. And it all began from an Instagram message. Sushmita Sen added when she got to know about him gradually, there was an open offer to play football with him.

