Sushmita Sen video: The stunning lady who began her acting career with Dastak in 1996, is on cloud nine for all good reasons these days. Well, the gorgeous diva is in love with her long-term beau Rohman Shawl. Her Instagram posts are proof that Sen never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga by giving them couple goals through pictures and adorable videos of them having a gala time at the gym and home. With yet another adorable video of Sushmita Sen enjoying her dance classes with mommy and boyfriend, Sushmita has simply left us awe-struck.

In the video, Sushmita’s mom is seen teaching Rohman how to say I Love You in Marathi. Well, the video didn’t stop there! Soon after mommy’s classes, Sen stepped into her boots to teach him how to say I love You in Bengali. With a sweet caption stating that even if she forgets to post his cute videos, she never forgets to say I love you to him. Wishing fans a happy and beautiful Monday, Sen shared the video on Monday i.e. January 14, this year.

Take a look at the cute video of Rohman Shawl saying I love you to Bollywood’s beautiful diva Sushmita Sen, that has garnered over 677k likes on social media:

Sushmita Sen who rose to limelight after starring in movies like Main Hoon Na, Sirf Tum, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Biwi no 1, Aankhen, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Chingaari, was last seen in Nirbaak starring Anjan Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Ritwick Chakraborty.

