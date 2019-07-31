Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen will soon be getting married to her beau Rohman Shawl in November, according to reports.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen will soon be getting hitched to her beau Rohman Shawl in November this year, according to latest media speculations. The couple, who has been together for over a year now, will be exchanging the vows in a private ceremony with close friends and family by the end of 2019, as per speculations.

Reports suggest that Rohman Shawl has already proposed marriage to Sushmita Sen and she has said yes and marriage is very much on the cards for them. Rohman Shawl is a fashion model and hails from Kashmir. Sushmita Sen is a doting mother to two daughters—Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.

Both Renee and Alisah share a beautiful bond with Rohman and their photos and videos on social media are proof. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s PDA on social media is proof that they both are truly, madly and deeply in love with each other.

Also, Rohman Shawl accompanies Sushmita Sen to most of her family holidays with her daughters and recently was present at Sushmita Sen’s brother’s wedding in Goa as well. Although Sushmita Sen is 15 years older to him, they have proved that age is just a number.

Sushmita Sen keeps sharing intimate photos and videos with boyfriend Rohman Shawl which go viral on social media in no time. They even work out together and their sexy photos are too hot to handle and give major relationship goals!

Sushmita Sen is one of the most adorable actresses in Bollywood who is known for working in movies like Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Sirf Tum, among many others. She is also a fitness freak and an inspiration to many as she has single-handedly raised her two beautiful daughters and has set an amazing example.

