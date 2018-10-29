Talk about one of the most inspiring leading ladies of B-town, and the name that will instantly strike your grey cells is going to be Sushmita Sen. Former Miss Universe is known for her bold and graceful personality and there is no denying about the fact that most of the women today aspire to be like her.

Sushmita Sen's bridal look is the way to be followed by brides-to-be this wedding season

Recently, the actor walked the ramp for celebrity designer Neeta Lulla as “The Millennial Bride” and we can bet she will make you heart skip a beat. Donning a dreamy bridal gown, the flamboyant actor dulls the vibrant lights behind her with her eccentric appearance on the ramp. The photo has been made public by Neeta Lulla’s official Instagram handle @houseofneetalulla and you just can’t afford to miss it. The much we can grasp from the caption and the photo itself, Sushmita looks like a combination of fascination and surreal imagination in one image. Before we say much, take a look at the picture:

Well, it is not the only picture that stands as a prove of her evergreen beauty, but there are other plenty like these. Here we have chosen some of our personal favourites to demonstrate the kind of beauty Sushmita Sen exhibits with her every ramp walk.

