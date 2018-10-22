Sushmita Sen who is a gym junkie has shared a video on Instagram to motivate you to hit the gym. In the video, she can be seen teaching the skills of working out on gymnastic rings to her two daughters, Renee and Alisah. While Renee seems to be perfectly learning, adorable Alisah can be seen playing with the rings.

Sushmita Sen is an exercise enthusiast and never fails to give fitness goals. Every now then, she ups her gym addiction a notch higher. Even Sushmita Sen’s regular updates on Instagram has always turned out to be a handy guide to motivate her followers to hit the gym. This time too, she has something different and unique to offer all her fans. Dressed in her gym outfit, Sushmita Sen seems to be nailing fitness goals with her daughters, Renee and Alisah. In the latest video of her, she can be seen teaching her adorable daughters working out on her gymnastic rings. While Sushmita Sen seemed to be a perfect teacher whereas her daughters’ quick learning skills is worth watching.

In the caption, she mentioned that she has turned into a teacher for her daughters after learning the fitnesss lessons. Mentioning about her daughter Renee and Alisah, she said that the former has begun her journey of learning while the latter is still playing with her rings. Not just that, she has also written an inspirational quote to motivate her fans on Monday. She writes it’s not about the strength, its about the will.

The gym junkie Sushmita Sen has shared her fitness videos multiple times. Check out her more videos.

Recently, Sushmita Sen celebrated her Durga puja with her daughters where she performed Dhanuchinaach. Dressed in traditianl attires, the trio looks beautiful together as they performed puja.

In the wake of on going Me Too movement, Sushmita Sen was asked to express her opinion. She said that sexual harassment cases are happening in every corner of India and the world. The rising cases are shocking because it is the result of people’s ignorance. It had been existing for quite a long time but no action was taken. Now the Me too movement is a perfect platform to listen and ask for justice.

