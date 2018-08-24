Sushmita Sen recently shared her look from the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 through her Instagram handle and it is magnificent. Donning a jumpsuit with a reversible saree, the epitome of grace did not lose a chance to dazzle her fans with her beauty. Also, the actor recently confirmed that she is all set to be a part of Netflix's upcoming project.

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is undoubtedly an inspiration for all the women out there. From being the former Miss Universe to now a proud single mother, Sushmita has been walking the several ramps of life while turning the heads of millennials with her charm and elegance. It has been more than a decade since the actor made an appearance on the big screens. However, the actor has been rapidly taking the Internet by storm with her fitness videos, which do inspire a lot of women to stay healthy and fit. A social media enthusiast, Sushmita Sen keeps on sharing her picturesque photos and video through her Instagram handle and her 2.8 million fans on Instagram indicates that the actor still rules over the hearts of her fans.

Recently, the actor has walked the ramp for the show presented by RMV Silks in collaboration with designer Sunita Shanker. Once again, the beauty proved that her confidence and class are unmatchable and nobody can take it away from her. A couple of hours ago, the actor also shared a look from the event that has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Donning a jumpsuit with reversible saree, the actor was looking striking in the photo. The picture has garnered over 36, 961 likes while the comment section has been pouring in with the compliments for the beauty.

In the caption, Sushmita Sen thanked friend Nupur Popeye for clicking the perfect moment. Besides this, the actor shared the rehearsal session before hitting the runway on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Earlier, the actor also walked the ramps with her evergreen confidence and like always left no stone unturned to dazzle the runway.

On the work front, the epitome of grace recently confirmed that she is making a comeback on the screens but with the digital medium. The actor revealed that soon she is going to be a part of Netflix’s new project.

